47th Annual GMA Dove Awards Nominees Announced Today in Nashville

The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced today the nominees in 44 categories for the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards. The awards show will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville at 6:30 p.m. CST. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on Sunday, October 16, reaching over 100 million viewers in the U.S., plus global and multi-platform distribution. Voting for the final winners will run August 23 through August 30.

Lauren Daigle leads artist nominations with six, followed by Hillsong UNITED and Chris Tomlin with five. Anthony Brown, Bill Gaither, Danny Gokey, Jonathan McReynolds, Kirk Franklin, Matthew West and Tasha Cobbs tally four nods each. Songwriter Jason Ingram scores seven nods, including “Song of the Year.” To see the full list of nominees, click here.

GMA executive director Jackie Patillo, artists CeCe Winans and Jason Roy (Building 429) and radio personalities Wally from WAY-FM and Doug from the “Family Friendly Morning Show” participated in the nominee press conference from the campus of Lipscomb University.

"Congratulations to all of this year's Dove Award nominees!” Patillo stated. “We celebrate the outstanding achievement, hard work and creative excellence you have poured into this life-changing music.”

Patillo continued, “Our theme this year is ‘Love. Amplified.,’ a phrase we believe encompasses the collective power & impact of our music. At a time when so much of the world is divided and hostility is in the air, we will turn up the volume of love and the hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ."

TBN Chairman Matt Crouch said that the faith-and-family network is thrilled once again to serve as the exclusive broadcast partner for the GMA Dove Awards. “The Dove Awards set the standard for excellence in the field of Gospel and Christian music,” he said. “And as always, TBN is excited to share with our global audience this incredible evening honoring those who create the music that brings hope and changes lives.”

See the complete list of Dove Awards nominees here.

The GMA Dove Awards celebrate the contributions of artists from every style of Christian/Gospel music. Nominees are determined by over 1,500 professional members, and winners will be voted on by the entire GMA membership of nearly 2,500. For more information, visit www.doveawards.com.

About GMA:

Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the Gospel/Christian music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting and celebrating the Gospel through music of all styles including Pop, Rock, Praise & Worship, Urban Gospel, R&B, Hip Hop, Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Country, Latin and more. The GMA community includes agents, artists, church leaders, managers, promoters, radio personnel, record company executives, retailers, songwriters and other industry visionaries. The GMA produces the GMA Dove Awards and IMMERSE. For more on supporting the GMA or becoming a member, please visit www.gospelmusic.org.

About the Trinity Broadcasting Network:

With thirty global networks, the Trinity Broadcasting Family of Networks is the world's largest faith-and-family television group, airing a broad range of church and ministry programming, Christian music, family-friendly movies, children's programming, and shows for teens and young adults 24 hours a day to every inhabited continent via 82 satellite channels and thousands of television and cable affiliates. In addition, TBN's most popular global networks are available on computers, smart phones, and other mobile devices, and over 40,000 entertaining and inspirational On-Demand programs are accessible via TBN's innovative online network, iTBN.org. To find out more about the Trinity Broadcasting Family of Networks, log on to www.tbn.org.

