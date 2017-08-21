2017 Total Solar Eclipse in Nashville Perfection in Detail

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 brought an unusual natural phenomena to Nashville skies when a rare total solar eclipse took place overhead around 1:30.

Aug 21 was a beautiful summer day with no clouds over Nashville to mar the occasion. The sight through eclipse sunglasses of the moon slowly inching across the face of the sun as seen through eclipse glasses was amazing, but equally fascinating was the solar eclipse as viewed on the ground through the tree leaves above. Between periodically peeking up at the sky, viewers could observe the phenomena as the shadows changed across the ground showing the changing shape of the crescent sun.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth crossing earth's ecliptic plane so that the disk of the sun is fully obscured by the moon. This can happen only during the new moon when the sun and the moon are completely aligned as seen from earth.

The sun's distance from earth is approximately 400 times the moon's distance, and the sun's diameter is about 400 times the moon's diameter. Because these ratios are approximately the same, the sun and the moon as seen from earth appear to be close to the same size. (Wikipedia). And according to visitmusiccity.com there is an average of 400 years between total eclipses for a given location.

Psalm 19:1-6 NIV

The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.

There is a beautiful perfection of balance in how those numbers add up to a heavenly alignment to provide us with this natural phenomena, prompting at least one writer to ask if solar eclipses are proof of God.

The last total eclipses seen in Nashville was July 29, 1478.The next total eclipse predicted for Nashville will occur on Aug. 16, 2566,

Visit my blog for more photos from the total solar eclipse in Nashville.

